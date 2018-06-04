Rhule to ditch Stormers for France - report

Cape Town - The Stormers are set to lose the services of Springbok wing Raymond Rhule, a report indicates.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that Rhule will join his Stormers team-mate JC Janse van Rensburg at French club Grenoble.

It was announced last week that the experienced Janse van Rensburg would return to France in July, having played for Bayonne for three years before joining the Stormers.

The Afrikaans website reported that Rhule is likely to be released early from his contract and will leave the Cape franchise after this year’s Super Rugby competition.

Rhule joined the Stormers from the Cheetahs late last year.

Judging from the 43-man squad picked by new coach Rassie Erasmus for the Wales Test and England series, it's clear the 25-year-old is not in the frame for next year’s Rugby World Cup which is believed to have played a role in his intention to leave South Africa.

He has not added to his seven Test caps since a horror outing in South Africa’s 57-0 defeat to New Zealand in Albany last year.