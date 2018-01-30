Rhule, Petersen given freedom to attack

Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is confident that he has enough options at wing ahead of this year’s Super Rugby competition.

The Stormers lost the likes of Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Bjorn Basson (Oyonnax, France) and Leolin Zas (Sharks), but countered those losses with the signing of wings Raymond Rhule and Sergeal Petersen (both Cheetahs) and JJ Engelbrecht (Toyota Industries Shuttles, Japan).

Fleck told Netwerk24 that the loss of Kolbe is a significant one, but he is happy with what he has at his disposal.

“I’m a big fan of Cheslin. He's irreplaceable as a character, human being and player. But at the same time, Raymond and Sergeal offer us something special. They are guys with good footwork, special talent and pace.”

Fleck added that the Cheetahs duo would “definitely add value and I want them to play with as much freedom and make the same impact as Cheslin.”

Rhule and Petersen’s presence could see Dillyn Leyds utilised more in the fullback position.

The Stormers, who beat the SWD Eagles 77-0 in George earlier this month, have another warm-up match scheduled for this Saturday (February 3) against the Bulls at the Boland Stadium in Wellington (16:00 kick-off).

They start their 2018 Super Rugby campaign at home against the Jaguares on February 17.