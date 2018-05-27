Rhule, Engelbrecht set for SANZAAR lashing

Cape Town - Following their loss to the Lions at Newlands on Saturday, the Stormers received more bad news with Raymond Rhule and JJ Engelbrecht set to appear before a SANZAAR tribunal on Monday.

Ruhle was sent off in the loss to the Lions for contravening Law 9.25 - A player must not intentionally charge or obstruct an opponent who has just kicked the ball after he clattered into Elton Jantjies.

Englebrecht received a warning from the Citing Commissioner for contravening Law 9.13 - a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

A warning may be issued by the SANZAAR Citing Commissioner for foul play incidents that are very close to, but in his opinion do not meet, the red card threshold for citings.