    Rhule, Engelbrecht set for SANZAAR lashing

    2018-05-27 18:55

    Cape Town - Following their loss to the Lions at Newlands on Saturday, the Stormers received more bad news with Raymond Rhule and JJ Engelbrecht set to appear before a SANZAAR tribunal on Monday.

    Ruhle was sent off in the loss to the Lions for contravening  Law 9.25 - A player must not intentionally charge or obstruct an opponent who has just kicked the ball after he clattered into Elton Jantjies. 

    Englebrecht received a warning from the Citing Commissioner for contravening Law 9.13 - a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

    A warning may be issued by the SANZAAR Citing Commissioner for foul play incidents that are very close to, but in his opinion do not meet, the red card threshold for citings.

    Englebrecht had also received a yellow card in the same match for a lifting tackle.

    As a result of being issued with the warning, Englebrecht was found to have breached SANZAAR Disciplinary Rule 6.1 which states "If a Player has received two warnings or a combination of a warning and a yellow card during a match, he shall be treated for disciplinary purposes as if he has been sent off."

    Englebrecht will appear before the Foul Play Review Committee to explain his repeated offending.



