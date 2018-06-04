NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions' Coetzee latest to be linked with French move

    2018-06-04 12:10

    Cape Town - Springbok and Lions fullback Andries Coetzee looks set to be the next South African player to make the move abroad. 

    READ: Rhule to ditch Stormers for France - report

    According to a report in French newspaper Midi Olympique, Coetzee has agreed to join Toulon on a three-year deal. 

    While Coetzee was the first-choice Springbok fullback under former coach Allister Coetzee in 2017, he has lost his place in 2018 and is not in the current plans of new coach Rassie Erasmus. 

    The article further suggests that there had been interest in Coetzee from England's Sale Sharks. 

    It makes Coetzee the latest Lions player to move overseas with Jaco Kriel, Franco Mostert and Ruan Dreyer having already committed to former coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester. 

    READ: Overseas-based SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs

    Elton Jantjies and Rohan Janse van Rensburg, meanwhile, have also been heavily linked to European moves, which, if proved true, would further cripple the union.

