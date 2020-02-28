Rebels secure massive upset with Highlanders win

Cape Town - A stunning start from the Rebels saw them emerge 28-22 winners in a Super Rugby upset against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

The visitors scored three tries inside the opening quarter of the match to race to a 21-0 lead that would ultimately prove too much for the Highlanders to chase down.

The New Zealand outfit did improve as the match progressed and came close to snatching victory late on, but in the end they had simply left themselves with too much to do as the Rebels held on to finish the match with 14 men on the field.

It is the second time the Highlanders have lost at home this season following their defeat to the Sharks, and they stay bottom of the Kiwi Conference.

The Rebels, meanwhile, move up to second in the Australian Conference.

Scorers:

Highlanders (14)

Tries: Josh McKay, Aaron Smith, Scott Gregory

Conversions: Josh Ioane (2)

Penalty: Ioane

Rebels (21)

Tries: Bill Meakes, Anaru Rangi, Andrew Kellaway (2)

Conversions: Matt Toomua (4)