NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Rebels secure massive upset with Highlanders win

    2020-02-28 10:03

    Cape Town - A stunning start from the Rebels saw them emerge 28-22 winners in a Super Rugby upset against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday. 

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    The visitors scored three tries inside the opening quarter of the match to race to a 21-0 lead that would ultimately prove too much for the Highlanders to chase down. 

    The New Zealand outfit did improve as the match progressed and came close to snatching victory late on, but in the end they had simply left themselves with too much to do as the Rebels held on to finish the match with 14 men on the field. 

    It is the second time the Highlanders have lost at home this season following their defeat to the Sharks, and they stay bottom of the Kiwi Conference. 

    The Rebels, meanwhile, move up to second in the Australian Conference. 

    More to follow ...

    Scorers:

    Highlanders (14)

    Tries: Josh McKay, Aaron Smith, Scott Gregory

    Conversions: Josh Ioane (2)

    Penalty: Ioane

    Rebels (21)

    Tries: Bill Meakes, Anaru Rangi, Andrew Kellaway (2)

    Conversions: Matt Toomua (4)

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE | Waratahs v Lions
    FT | Highlanders 22-28 Rebels
    Jaguares ring the changes for Bulls...
    Sunwolves games moved to Australia...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    • Waratahs v Lions, Bankwest Stadium 10:15
    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    • Hurricanes v Sunwolves, McLean Park 05:45
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 10:15
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
    Friday, 06 March 2020
    • Crusaders v Reds, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    • Waratahs v Chiefs, WIN Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    28 February 2020
    22 February 2020
    21 February 2020
    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 4 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 3 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     