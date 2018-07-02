Read: Scrap Super Rugby conference system

Wellington - All Blacks captain Kieran Read has called for Super Rugby's conference system to be scrapped, saying the competition format needs an overhaul.

"The competition itself has to be put into a better place," Read said in an interview with New Zealand’s RadioLIVE.



"I like the idea of a full round robin where you play everyone once, but we can't continue with this conference system moving forward.”



Reports earlier in the year indicated tournament officials were considering expanding the competition after 2020.



There were talks of a 20-team, four-conference format likely feature teams from the United States and Pacific Islands.



Read added: "They have to work something out before expansion. A round robin or something along those lines would be fairer for everyone and result in a better product for the fans who turn up every week."

Read has recovered from a back injury and is expected to make his first appearance for the Crusaders in Super Rugby this season.