Rassie allows Stormers to utilise star flyhalf

Cape Town - The Stormers have confirmed that they got permission from Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to utilise flyhalf Damian Willemse for this weekend's Super Rugby action.



Willemse was set to join the Junior Springboks on their tour to the UK before being told to stay put in the Stormers camp.



The young pivot will instead play for the Cape franchise when they host the Chiefs in a Super Rugby encounter at Newlands on Saturday (15:05 kick-off).

WP Rugby’s director of rugby, Gert Smal, confirmed to Netwerk24 that the Stormers had asked for permission from the Bok coach to have Willemse available for the Chiefs clash.

"Chean Roux (Junior Springbok coach) contacted Fleckie (Robbie Fleck, Stormers coach) to inform that we can use Damian (this weekend). Rassie has built very good relationships with the players and coaches. It's good for South African rugby and we are thankful," said Smal.

Erasmus also serves as SA Rugby's director of rugby, which sees him preside over all rugby departments in the country.

The Junior Springboks are currently on a three-game tour to the UK as preparation for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

They beat Scotland 41-3 in their first match in Edinburgh last Friday and defeated Wales 41-5 in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The tour will conclude with a match against England in Worcester on Friday.

Willemse will form part of the Junior Springbok plans for the World Rugby U20 Championship which takes place in France from May 30-June 17.