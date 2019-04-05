NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Quesada tweaks Jaguares line-up for Bulls duel

    2019-04-05 06:51

    Pretoria - Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

    Kick-off is at 15:05.

    Quesada has made a few changes to the team that went down 30-27 to the Chiefs in Buenos Aires last weekend.

    Up front, Marcos Kremer returns in the second row, with Tomas Lavanini moving to the bench, while Pablo Matera returns to the No 6 jersey.

    In the backline, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias starts for the first time this season at flyhalf, coming in for the injured Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, who has stayed in Buenos Aires.

    At outside centre, Matias Orlando enters in place of Joaquin Tuculet, who moves to the bench.

    Ramiro Moyano moves to left wing, with Matias Moroni in the No 14 jersey, while Emiliano Boffelli is the fullback.

    On the bench, Test hooker Agustin Creevy returns after an injury layoff.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Hanro Liebenberg 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Corniel Els, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Cornal Hendricks

    Jaguares

    15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente (captain), 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Mayco Vivas

    Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Joaquin Tuculet

