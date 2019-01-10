NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Pumas lock lands one-year Waratahs deal

    2019-01-10 08:37

    Cape Town - Pumas lock Le Roux Roets has landed a one-year deal with the Waratahs ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

    The 23-year-old was impressive in the 2018 edition of the Currie Cup and he has done enough to earn a shot at the 2014 Super Rugby champions. 

    "We first noticed his talent in the Currie Cup and we have been searching for a big, aggressive and physical player who can get us going forward and excels in the set piece," Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson said.

    "At 135kg, Le Roux fits the profile that we have been wanting to add to our squad. His recruitment will add real competition and depth among our current lock options in Rob Simmons, Tom Staniforth, Ryan McCauley and Jed Holloway."

    Roets himself said it was always his goal to solidify a position at a Super Rugby franchise.

    "My goal was to be selected for a Super Rugby team, and to have the chance to play for the Waratahs is amazing," he said.

    "This is a team that has won a championship title and in watching them play in 2018, I cannot wait to be part of them doing even better this year."

