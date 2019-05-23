Promising duo extend Lions stay

Johannesburg - The Lions Rugby Company on Thursday announced that prop Dylan Smith and loose forward Vincent Tshituka have extended their stays with the union until 2021.



Both are local players with Smith having matriculated at King Edward VII School in Johannesburg and Tshituka a former learner of Northcliff High.



Smith, 25, represented the Lions at Craven Week in 2011 and 2012 and a year later represented the union at under-19 level.



Flanker Tshituka, 20, only started playing rugby in Grade 8 at wing. He moved to flank in Grade 10 and went on to represent the Lions Academy side in 2016.



Smith will start for the Lions when they tackle the Sharks in Durban on Saturday, while Tshituka will be on the bench.



Kick-off at Kings Park is at 17:15.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi; 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom; 8 Kwagga Smith (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes:16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Tyrone Green