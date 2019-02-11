NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Power struggle in WP Rugby escalates

    2019-02-11 10:02

    Cape Town - The power struggle inside the WP Rugby Union reportedly escalated over the weekend.

    Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that the union's president Zelt Marais' plans to replace Gert Smal with Paul Treu as director of rugby and to dissolve the WP board in order to gain control of the appointment and contracting of players and coaches, took a massive blow at a management meeting on Friday.

    It was decided that those key responsibilities would remain with Paul Zacks, who is the CEO of WP's business arm.

    An earlier report indicated that Marais wanted to appoint Treu in Smal's position but that is unlikely to happen if the union's business arm has anything to do with it.

    The Stormers are yet to confirm their coaching staff for this year's Super Rugby competition, with assistant coach Treu's role in particular unclear. He was the subject of much controversy towards the end of 2018 when he accused the Stormers coaching staff, led by head coach Robbie Fleck, of discrimination. 

    An independent review cleared Fleck and the management team of any wrongdoing, but it seems now that the relationship between Treu and his colleagues has soured.

    ALSO READ: Gert Smal to leave WP and join Jake White in Japan?

