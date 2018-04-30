NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Poor ref decision cost Bulls - Mallett

    2018-04-30 11:17

    Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett believes a blunder by New Zealand referee Glen Jackson helped the Highlanders snatch a last-gasp 29-28 win over the Bulls in Pretoria.

    Speaking in the SuperSport studio, Mallett said the match official wrongly penalised Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka for entering a ruck from the side when he actually came in from behind.

    Television replays of the incident near Highlanders' 22 late in the second half supported Mallett, who called the decision "a poor, critical one".

    It enabled the Highlanders to relieve the pressure and when they were awarded another soon after, 19-point Lima Sopoaga converted to win the match.

    “There was one bit of play I felt Glen Jackson got wrong. That was the second-last penalty that the Highlanders got. Lizo Gqoboka does a very, very good counter-ruck, takes the player, comes from behind and for some reason, Jackson felt he came in from the side. That is a very poor decision and it is a critical decision that, in the end, lost them the game," Mallett said.

