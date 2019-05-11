NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Poor defence sees Sharks downed by Chiefs in Waikato

    2019-05-11 11:23

    Cape Town - The Chiefs have beaten the Sharks in Waikato, outscoring their opponents four tries to two in the process for a 29-23 win.

    Both teams took some time to feel each other out but it was the Chiefs who opened the scoring in the 10th minute through a Marty McKenzie penalty for a 3-0 lead.

    The home side were first to cross the whitewash thanks to Brad Weber with McKenzie adding the extras and a 10-0 lead in the 26th minute.

    The Sharks hit back almost immediately thanks to a penalty from Curwin Bosch and then a try from Hyron Andrews.

    Bosch converted to tie the the scores up at 10-all.

    The Chiefs then took the lead with a converted try by Mitch Karpik who crashed over from a ruck close to the Sharks line before Bosch kicked his second penalty as the teams went into half-time with the home side leading 17-13.

    The second half was a to-and-fro affair with the Sharks scoring in the 56th minute through Ruan Botha to take the lead.

    Bosch added the conversion and a penalty soon after to push the lead out to 23-17 with 20 minutes to play.

    But the Chiefs were back in front in the 68th minute with centre Anton Lienert-Brown sniping through the visitors defence for a converted try.

    And they extended that lead straight from the Sharks kick-off with a long range try for Weber, his second of the match. The conversion from McKenzie saw the home side in front by 29-23 with 10 minutes left.

    And that's the way it stayed till the end with the Sharks only having themselves to blame for a number of defensive lapses that the home side ruthlessly exploited.

    Next week the Chiefs are away to the Blues while the Sharks have a bye.

    Scorers

    Chiefs

    Tries: Brad Weber (2), Mitch Karpik, Anton Lienert-Brown

    Conversions: Marty McKenzie (3)

    Penalty: Marty McKenzie

    Sharks

    Tries: Hyron Andrews, Ruan Botha

    Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2)

    Penalties: Curwin Bosch (3)

    Teams

    Chiefs

    15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Jesse Parete, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tyler Ardron, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Atu Moli

    Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Ryan Coxon, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Shaun Stevenson, 23 Alex Nankivell

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Philip van der Walt, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

    Substitutes: 16 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Lions v Waratahs
    Highlanders hold off spirited...
    Elton Jantjies celebrates birth of...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 13

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 10:05
    Friday, 17 May 2019
    • Hurricanes v Jaguares, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Bulls, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 12 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     