Poor defence sees Sharks downed by Chiefs in Waikato

Cape Town - The Chiefs have beaten the Sharks in Waikato, outscoring their opponents four tries to two in the process for a 29-23 win.

Both teams took some time to feel each other out but it was the Chiefs who opened the scoring in the 10th minute through a Marty McKenzie penalty for a 3-0 lead.

The home side were first to cross the whitewash thanks to Brad Weber with McKenzie adding the extras and a 10-0 lead in the 26th minute.

The Sharks hit back almost immediately thanks to a penalty from Curwin Bosch and then a try from Hyron Andrews.

Bosch converted to tie the the scores up at 10-all.

The Chiefs then took the lead with a converted try by Mitch Karpik who crashed over from a ruck close to the Sharks line before Bosch kicked his second penalty as the teams went into half-time with the home side leading 17-13.

The second half was a to-and-fro affair with the Sharks scoring in the 56th minute through Ruan Botha to take the lead.

Bosch added the conversion and a penalty soon after to push the lead out to 23-17 with 20 minutes to play.

But the Chiefs were back in front in the 68th minute with centre Anton Lienert-Brown sniping through the visitors defence for a converted try.

And they extended that lead straight from the Sharks kick-off with a long range try for Weber, his second of the match. The conversion from McKenzie saw the home side in front by 29-23 with 10 minutes left.

And that's the way it stayed till the end with the Sharks only having themselves to blame for a number of defensive lapses that the home side ruthlessly exploited.

Next week the Chiefs are away to the Blues while the Sharks have a bye.

Scorers

Chiefs

Tries: Brad Weber (2), Mitch Karpik, Anton Lienert-Brown



Conversions: Marty McKenzie (3)



Penalty: Marty McKenzie

Sharks

Tries: Hyron Andrews, Ruan Botha



Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2)



Penalties: Curwin Bosch (3)



Teams

Chiefs

15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Jesse Parete, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tyler Ardron, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Atu Moli

Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Ryan Coxon, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Shaun Stevenson, 23 Alex Nankivell

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Philip van der Walt, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Kobus van Wyk