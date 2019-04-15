NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

    Pollard sidesteps question over Bulls future

    2019-04-15 10:16

    Cape Town - Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard is not yet prepared to discuss his future at the franchise after being linked with a big-money deal overseas.

    Reports last week surfaced that Pollard had been in talks with French club Montpellier and that he was being lined up for a transfer up north following the completion of the 2019 World Cup in November.

    According to Netwerk24, Pollard's offer from Montpellier is worth around R20 million per season. 

    Pollard is contracted to the Bulls until October this year, and he was asked about his future following the Bulls' 32-17 win over the Reds at Loftus on Saturday.

    "Sorry, I'm not going to comment on that," he said abruptly. 

    The 25-year-old, who already has one World Cup tournament under his belt having worn the No 10 jersey for the Boks in 2015, is once again the front-runner to be South Africa's flyhalf at the 2019 showpiece. 

    SA Rugby's new policy on overseas-based players would allow Pollard to continue playing for the Boks despite plying his trade in Europe. 

    bulls handre pollard rugby

    Read News24's Comments Policy

