    Pollard: No added pressure after 56-20 loss

    2019-03-28 14:39
    Handre Pollard
    Handre Pollard keeps the Sharks defence guessing... (Gallo Images)
    Pretoria - Last weekend's 56-20 loss to the Chiefs will not be added motivation for the Bulls when they tackle the Sharks in Durban on Saturday, captain and flyhalf Handre Pollard has said.

    Pollard addressed reporters at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday after coach Pote Human announced his side.

    Pollard said Human put pressure on them every week.

    “You can’t look at results and find confidence in results or put pressure on now that you have lost. You have to trust your process, and we have a great process. We get confidence from our prep in the week and that’s it,” Pollard said.

    “There’s no extra pressure after a loss or a win. It is what it is and you just have to pitch on Saturday. Our coaches do all the work they can in the week and it’s up to the players to pitch.”

    The Bulls thumped the Sharks 37-14 in Pretoria earlier this month and Pollard said were looking for more of the same.

    “We have done it in the past and just have to go and do it again. But it’s not going to just happen because we are fired up because we lost last week. We have to be technically very good against the Sharks, who have a good kicking game. Up front, they are going to come for us.”

    Saturday’s clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Sharks 

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 

    Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze

