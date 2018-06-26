NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Pollard leads Bulls for Sunwolves clash

    2018-06-26 18:00

    Cape Town - The Bulls will travel to the Singapore National Stadium for their Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves with a number of new faces as well as a new captain in flyhalf Handre Pollard this weekend.

    The playmaker takes over from regular captain, Burger Odendaal, who was not considered due to injury, in a side that welcomes back a number of players who saw little action this year. Jamba Ulengo is back at wing, Hanro Liebenberg at No 8 and Jannes Kirsten makes a first appearance this season on the side of the scrum.

    Ulengo and Kirsten have not played at all in this year's tournament and Liebenberg's last action was on 14 April against the Sharks. 

    The midfield combination, where Johnny Kotze will partner Jesse Kriel in Odendaal's absence, is new as well, while Pollard will have Embrose Papier on his inside. Papier last started on 23 March against the Crusaders.

    Edgar Marutlulle, Simpiwe Matanzima and Morne Smith will all make first appearances for the season as well, with the latter two also debuting in the competition and Bulls colours.

    Bulls coach John Mitchell has welcomed the return to Super Rugby after the international break. 

    "It is great to be back playing in the tournament again. We had a good break, but also had some time together to sort out elements in our play that lacked consistency,” he said.

    “The Sunwolves are always dangerous, especially on home turf and we will have to be very principled in our approach and execution if we want to stay in the contest," said Mitchell.

    Pollard feels his team will need to find their momentum and rhythm as soon as possible.

    "We have not played together as a team for a while, but that should not be a problem for us. We know each other pretty well by now and even the guys coming back after injury have played in the tournament before. It will be a challenge, as the Sunwolves have shown their competitiveness in the competition, but ultimately the onus will be on us and how badly we want the win. There is still an outside chance, so we cannot afford any mistakes.”

    Kick-off is at 13:35 (SA time). 

    Teams

    Sunwolves

    TBA

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jamba Ulengo , 13 Jesse Kriel , 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman. 

    Substitutes:16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Morne Smith, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dries Swanepoel

     

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Former Bok captain Strauss set to...
    No end in sight to mass Lions exodus
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Janse van Rensburg says goodbye to...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

    “SANZAAR dropped the ball when dishing out ‘suspensions’ after the past weekend’s Super Rugby action, says Herman Mostert. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     