Pollard injury scare for Bulls

Pretoria - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is an injury concern for the Bulls as they prepare for Saturday’s Super Rugby encounter against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said Pollard sat out Monday’s training session after suffering an injury in last weekend’s 43-34 win over the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld.

“Handre Pollard picked up an issue with his back. We’ll keep a close eye on his progress during the week,” Rossouw said.

In other injury news, Rossouw confirmed that lock Jason Jenkins suffered a calf contusion last week which saw him miss the Jaguares clash.

“We’ll keep an eye on him later during the week to see his progress.”

Captain Burger Odendaal and wing Travis Ismaiel are also recovering from their injuries and Rossouw said they would make “a slow return to training”.

He said that they would “make an assessment on their fitness later during the week”.

The team doctor added that Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane has started with selective training sessions but won’t be considered this weekend.

Nyakane has struggled with a rib injury in recent times which also kept him out of the Springboks’ three-Test series against England last month.

Kick-off is at 15:05.