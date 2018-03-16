Pollard has the skills to play No 12 - Umaga

Cape Town - Blues coach and former All Black Tana Umaga believes Handre Pollard’s versatility could prove handy for the Springboks in future.

Injuries forced Bulls coach John Mitchell’s hand earlier this month when he moved Pollard to inside centre shortly before their clash against the Lions in Pretoria.

Even though the Bulls lost the game 49-35, Pollard performed adequately in the No 12 jersey which sparked interest about his possible future in the position.

Umaga, a former All Black midfielder, spoke exclusively to Sport24 in Cape Town this week as his side prepared to tackle the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

When probed whether he felt Pollard had a future at inside centre, Umaga responded: “I can see the merits behind John Mitchell’s decision to shift Pollard to inside centre. I think he has the skills to play as a second receiver, and it would offer the Springboks two kicking options.”

Umaga added that he felt Pollard had the necessary skills to master the flyhalf and inside centre positions.

“In the modern game, you require midfielders that can carry, distribute and provide a kicking option. It’s pretty tough to come up against centres that are triple threats. South African rugby has always been strong in the midfield department. At the moment, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende are probably the two South African centres that come to mind. However, owing to his ability to distribute, carry and kick, Pollard is an interesting option. As a player you have to want to make the shift yourself.”

READ: Tana Umaga's full Q&A interview with Sport24