Pollard back to lead Bulls against Highlanders

Cape Town - Bulls coach Pote Human named Handre Pollard at flyhalf for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The Bulls skipper missed the last two matches on tour due to injury, but returns in a much-changed backline from the one that drew against the Blues in Auckland last week.

Divan Rossouw and Dylan Sage come in for Warrick Gelant and Rosko Specman respectively, while Pollard replaces Manie Libbok in the starting line-up.

Sage will move to outside centre, while Johnny Kotze moves to left wing in place of the injured Specman.



Human also recalled scrumhalf Embrose Papier to partner Pollard at halfback, with Ivan van Zyl moving to the bench and Andre Warner missing out.



The loose trio that finished the game against the Blues will start against the Highlanders.



Marco van Staden will play at No 8 in place of injured Paul Schoeman, with Hanro Liebenberg and Ruan Steenkamp on the side of the scrum. The tight five remains intact.



Johan Grobbelaar comes onto the bench as a loose forward.



Human said the tour provided some good results, but can only be seen a successful one if they get the desired outcome against the Highlanders.



"This is going to be very tough for us, but this group thrives on challenges. I think they last lost to a team from outside New Zealand in 2016, so we need to be at our very best if we want to change that statistic."



Pollard said he is keen to get back onto the field.



"The short break was great and I am happy to be back. This is a great venue to play at and we are determined to make our visit a productive one. We last won here in 2007, so it is about time we change that."

Teams:

Highlanders



15 Josh McKay, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock (captain), 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone



Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Sef Fa'agase, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joshua Dickson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw , 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard (captain) , 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Johan Grobbelaar, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 JT Jackson