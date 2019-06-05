NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Pollard back to lead Bulls against Highlanders

    2019-06-05 10:01

    Cape Town - Bulls coach Pote Human named Handre Pollard at flyhalf for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

    The Bulls skipper missed the last two matches on tour due to injury, but returns in a much-changed backline from the one that drew against the Blues in Auckland last week.

    Divan Rossouw and Dylan Sage come in for Warrick Gelant and Rosko Specman respectively, while Pollard replaces Manie Libbok in the starting line-up.

    Sage will move to outside centre, while Johnny Kotze moves to left wing in place of the injured Specman.

    Human also recalled scrumhalf Embrose Papier to partner Pollard at halfback, with Ivan van Zyl moving to the bench and Andre Warner missing out.

    The loose trio that finished the game against the Blues will start against the Highlanders.

    Marco van Staden will play at No 8 in place of injured Paul Schoeman, with Hanro Liebenberg and Ruan Steenkamp on the side of the scrum. The tight five remains intact.

    Johan Grobbelaar comes onto the bench as a loose forward.

    Human said the tour provided some good results, but can only be seen a successful one if they get the desired outcome against the Highlanders.

    "This is going to be very tough for us, but this group thrives on challenges. I think they last lost to a team from outside New Zealand in 2016, so we need to be at our very best if we want to change that statistic."

    Pollard said he is keen to get back onto the field.

    "The short break was great and I am happy to be back. This is a great venue to play at and we are determined to make our visit a productive one. We last won here in 2007, so it is about time we change that."

    Teams:

    Highlanders

    15 Josh McKay, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock (captain), 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone

    Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Sef Fa'agase, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joshua Dickson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Thomas Umaga-Jensen

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw , 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard (captain) , 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Johan Grobbelaar, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 JT Jackson

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Highlanders welcome back Squire for...
    Sacked Folau expected to launch legal...
    Sharks name touring squad for crucial...
    Pollard's hasty recall: Bulls CAN'T...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 07 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Bulls, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 08 June 2019
    • Crusaders v Rebels, Christchurch Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Brumbies, Bankwest Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Hurricanes, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Sunwolves, Cape Town 17:15
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Friday, 14 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 16

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 16 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     