Pollard attributes superb form to Bulls pack

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard says his superb form in 2019 is all down to the dominance of the Bulls pack.

The Bulls were dominant once more on Saturday as they beat the Sharks 37-14 at Loftus to go top of the South African Conference with three wins from four in Super Rugby.

Pollard, once again, was superb as he dictated play with both ball in hand and with the boot.

Captaining the Bulls in the absence of Lood de Jager, the No 10 is the leading points scorer in the competition this year with 74.

Pollard's fine form is obviously good news for the Springboks in a World Cup year, but speaking after Saturday's win he said it was all down to the Bulls forwards.

"Nothing has changed. We've just kept working hard and the pack is doing a fantastic job," he said.

"It's really great playing with a bunch of guys who throw everything out there and get you on the front foot. It gives us options in the backline and it's brilliant to have."

Faultless off the kicking tee, Pollard also slotted a rare drop goal against the Sharks at a crucial stage of the match.

"At the time I thought it was the right call just to get us to more than two scores ahead to seal the game and then the boys showed some magic at the end," he said.

"It's nice. It's what we believe in and the way we play so we'll keep doing that.

"We'll still try to attack as much as we can and play what we see, and if we get an opportunity to get the points we will take them."

The bulls, like the Sharks, now go into a bye weekend.

They are next in action when they host the Chiefs on March 23.