Pocock to miss start of Super Rugby season

Cape Town - Brumbies are set to be without David Pocock for the start of the 2018 Super Rugby season after the flanker underwent surgery for a knee complaint.

The flanker has been on a year-long sabbatical from Australian rugby duties but played for the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan between August and January.

He featured in the Top League final as the Wild Knights went down 12-8 to Suntory Sungoliath in the final, but returned to Australia with an injury.

“Upon David Pocock’s return from playing in Japan he sought advice for a complaint with his knee,” A Brumbies’ statement said.

“Following consultation with his orthopaedic surgeon, the Brumbies and David were informed that it would be in the best interest of both parties that he underwent a minor operative procedure.

“The surgery took place yesterday, Saturday 20 January, and identified damage to his meniscus. His timeline for return to play is up to three months. After appropriate post-operative rehabilitation, David is expected to make a full recovery.”

Pocock also expressed his frustration at being sidelined for a few months having not featured for the Brumbies since 2016.

“There is always frustration and disappointment, but all you can do is control your reaction to it. Having a bit of time off [last year], I realise how fortunate I am,” he told the Canberra Times.

“I was looking forward to arriving back in Canberra with some match fitness and ready to go, but this is probably the better approach. I've managed it for ages, this is the smart decision.

“It's the kind of thing that if you keep managing, at some point if it tears it will be a lot worse. You wouldn't want that to be halfway through the season.”