Plumtree to leave Hurricanes for All Blacks job

Cape Town - John Plumtree is reportedly set to leave his post as Hurricanes coach to join the All Blacks coaching staff.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

According to the Stuff.co.nz website, Plumtree will be named as new All Blacks coach Ian Foster's assistant on Thursday.



The report added that Hurricanes assistant coach Jason Holland was likely to replace Plumtree, with Chris Gibbes - who had three successful seasons in charge of the Wellington Lions - the assistant.



Plumtree, 54, coached Welsh club Swansea between 1997 and 2001, before moving back to his native New Zealand where coached Wellington between 2001 and 2006, before heading to South Africa where he was Sharks assistant coach in 2007.



In 2008, he became Sharks head coach and stayed in the until 2012. Plumtree has always been popular in Durban, having represented the Sharks during his playing days between 1988 and 1997.

He was Ireland's assistant coach in 2013-14, before becoming Hurricanes assistant under Chris Boyd in 2015.



He became Hurricanes head coach in 2018.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert