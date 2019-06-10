NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Plumtree: Black talent a big asset for SA rugby

    2019-06-10 10:15

    Cape Town - Hurricanes coach John Plumtree believes South African rugby can become stronger with the further development of black players.

    Plumtree spoke to Netwerk24 after his side's 37-17 Super Rugby win over the Lions in Johannesburg at the weekend.

    The former Sharks coach acknowledged that the player drain to overseas clubs is damaging the South African game but said the country can improve in another way.

    "There's still so much talent here and over the last two weeks I've seen a number of fast backline players coming through. The talent train in this country will just never stop. You're also struggling to keep your best players in the country, but we've got the same problem in New Zealand with so many of our top players lured to Europe with big money.

    "I'm also seeing more and more good black players coming through here and it will be frightening if rugby becomes more popular in their communities and their numbers increase. It will be a great asset for South African rugby," Plumtree said.

    Plumtree's Hurricanes also beat the Sharks 30-17 on their tour in South Africa and currently lie second in the New Zealand conference and fourth overall.

    They host the Blues in Wellington in their final round-robin clash this weekend (June 15 - 09:35 SA time).

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17
    Sharks’ drubbing: Pointer to bleak SA...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 17
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 14 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 15 June 2019
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:10
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 21 June 2019
    • TBC v TBC, TBC 14:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 17

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 17 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     