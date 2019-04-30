Pieter-Steph's injury not as bad as initially feared

Cape Town - Stormers stalwart Pieter-Steph du Toit's shoulder injury is not as bad as initially feared.

The Springbok, who can play lock and flank, left the field in the second half of the Stormers' 24-23 win over the Bulls at Newlands over the weekend and there were fears that it could be a long-term injury.

Du Toit was not included in the Stormers squad for their trip to Argentina this week, but according to Netwerk24, the injury will not keep him sidelined for an extended period.

According to the Afrikaans publication, Du Toit should be fit for the Stormers' next home game against the Crusaders on May 18.

There was, however, bad news on the elbow injury of loose forward Ernst van Rhyn, who looks set to be out for up to six weeks.

Springbok duo of flank Siya Kolisi and prop Frans Malherbe have been rested for the Argentina trip, while the Stormers have welcomed back loose forwards Jaco Coetzee and Sikhumbuzo Notshe from injuries.

Head coach Robbie Fleck said that the players going to Argentina will be giving it everything to secure another win.

"We want to keep building on our recent performances and this is a great opportunity to do so away from home," he said via a press statement.



"We have a bye after this game before we are back at home, so we will be going flat-out this weekend in Buenos Aires."

Saturday's Jaguares v Stormers clash is scheduled for 21:40 (SA time).

Stormers squad to Argentina:

Jaco Coetzee, Damian de Allende, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Johan du Toit, JJ Engelbrecht, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Corne Fourie, Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff, Dan Kriel, Michael Kumbirai, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, Justin Phillips, JD Schickerling, Seabelo Senatla, Josh Stander, Kobus van Dyk, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse