Pieter-Steph prefers playing flank over lock

Cape Town - Star Springbok and Stormers forward Pieter-Steph du Toit says he would like to be utilised more at flank than lock in the upcoming season.

Du Toit, who was on Thursday confirmed at SA Rugby's Player of the Year for 2018, told Netwerk24 that Stormers coach Robbie Fleck had asked him where he'd like to feature in the upcoming Super Rugby competition.

"I told Fleckie No 7 flank. I enjoy my rugby more there. Rassie (Erasmus, Springbok coach) did not specifically say that’s where he’d like to see me play, but it’s more or less what I assumed. I was told that I’ll have to play flank and lock... to be the versatile player.

"They (the Springbok management) however told me that they'd like to utilise me more as a No 7 flank than lock. If someone were to ask me now, I'll say flank is my preferred position. I really enjoy playing there."

Du Toit played nine of his 14 Tests in 2018 at flank.

The SA Rugby Player of the Year accolade was the second time the 26-year-old won the award - he also received the honour in 2016.

Du Toit became only the fifth player since 1992 to claim the crown more than once. The others are Bryan Habana (2005, 2007 and 2012), Schalk Burger (2004 and 2011), Jean de Villiers (2008 and 2013) and Fourie du Preez (2006 and 2009).