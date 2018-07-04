Peyper to ref Stormers v Sharks derby

Cape Town - Local referee Jaco Peyper will be in charge of Saturday’s South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Sharks at Newlands (17:15 kick-off).

Peyper will be assisted by compatriots Stephan Geldenhuys and Archie Sehlako, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

The earlier match between the Bulls and Jaguares in Pretoria (15:05) will be refereed by Egon Seconds.

Seconds will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Jaco Kotze, with Johan Greeff the TMO.

The other South African involvement this weekend sees Rasta Rasivhenge referee the Chiefs v Brumbies match in Hamilton on Saturday (07:15 SA time).

Rasivhenge will be assisted by Kiwis Glen Jackson and Angus Mabey, with Shane McDermott on TMO duty.

Super Rugby referees: Week 18

