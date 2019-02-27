NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Peyper to ref Sharks v Stormers derby

    2019-02-27 06:53

    Cape Town - Jaco Peyper will referee Saturday’s South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Stormers in Durban (17:15 kick-off).

    Peyper will be assisted by Egon Seconds, who received criticism in some quarters for the manner in which he handled last week’s Stormers v Lions clash at Newlands, and Divan Uys, who also came in for scrutiny, from SuperSport analyst Nick Mallett in particular.

    Willie Vos will be the television match official (TMO).

    The earlier South African derby between the Lions and Bulls in Johannesburg will be refereed by New Zealand’s Paul Williams.

    Williams will be assisted by the South African duo of Cwengile Jadezweni and Griffon Colby, with Marius Jonker the TMO.

    Other South African involvement in Round 3 sees AJ Jacobs referee the Rebels v Highlanders clash in Melbourne on Friday (10:45 SA time), Marius van der Westhuizen take charge of the Reds v Crusaders match in Brisbane on Saturday (14:45 SA time) and Rasta Rasivhenge in charge of the Jaguares v Blues duel in Buenos Aires (23:40 SA time).

    Super Rugby referees: Round 3

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Superhero kit experiment: 0 from 2 so...
    Sharks v Stormers: Hefty clash at 12
    Explosive front row battle on the...
    Stormers taking both Plan A and B to...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 01 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, Central Energy Trust Arena 08:35
    • Rebels v Highlanders, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 02 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Blues, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 08 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 2 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     