Peyper to ref Sharks v Stormers derby

Cape Town - Jaco Peyper will referee Saturday’s South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Stormers in Durban (17:15 kick-off).

Peyper will be assisted by Egon Seconds, who received criticism in some quarters for the manner in which he handled last week’s Stormers v Lions clash at Newlands, and Divan Uys, who also came in for scrutiny, from SuperSport analyst Nick Mallett in particular.



Willie Vos will be the television match official (TMO).

The earlier South African derby between the Lions and Bulls in Johannesburg will be refereed by New Zealand’s Paul Williams.

Williams will be assisted by the South African duo of Cwengile Jadezweni and Griffon Colby, with Marius Jonker the TMO.

Other South African involvement in Round 3 sees AJ Jacobs referee the Rebels v Highlanders clash in Melbourne on Friday (10:45 SA time), Marius van der Westhuizen take charge of the Reds v Crusaders match in Brisbane on Saturday (14:45 SA time) and Rasta Rasivhenge in charge of the Jaguares v Blues duel in Buenos Aires (23:40 SA time).

Super Rugby referees: Round 3