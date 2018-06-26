Peyper to ref Sharks v Lions derby in Durban

Cape Town - South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee the South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Lions in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 17:15).

Peyper will be assisted by compatriots AJ Jacobs and Stuart Berry, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

Earlier in the day, New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe, who was on duty during the Springboks v England series, will referee the Bulls’ clash against the Sunwolves in Singapore (13:55 SA time).

O’Keeffe will be assisted by the Japanese trio of Shuhei Kubo, Tasuku Kawahara (assistant referees) and Minoru Fuji (TMO).

The later game between the Jaguares and Stormers in Buenos Aires (19:40 SA time) will be refereed by Australia’s Angus Gardner.

Gardner will be assisted by the Argentine trio of Pablo Deluca, Jose Covassi (assistant referees) and Santiago Borsani (TMO).

The other South African involvement this weekend sees Egon Seconds take charge of Friday's match between the Blues and Reds in Auckland (09:35 SA time).

Seconds will be assisted by his countryman Rasta Rasivhenge and New Zealand’s Glen Jackson, with Ben Skeen on TMO duty.

Super Rugby referees: Week 17