Peyper now Super Rugby's most experienced ref

South Africa's Jaco Peyper is now the most experienced referee in Super Rugby.

When Peyper refereed last Friday's Chiefs v Hurricanes match in Hamilton, it was his 111th Super Rugby match and saw him surpass Steve Walsh's 110.

According to Netwerk24, New Zealander Walsh's record was initially counted as 111, but it was determined last year that he withdrew prior to one of his matches before his retirement in 2015.

Peyper, 39, made his Super Rugby debut in 2008.

Leading active Super Rugby referees:

Jaco Peyper (SA) - 111

Angus Gardner (Aus) - 77

Mike Fraser (NZ) - 63

Marius van der Westhuizen (SA) - 49

Ben O'Keeffe (NZ) – 49

Nic Berry (Aus) - 34

- Compiled by Sport24 staff