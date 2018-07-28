Pack powers Lions into Super Rugby final

Cape Town - A dominant performance by their pack of forwards enabled the Lions to beat the Waratahs in their Super Rugby semi-final at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions won 44-26 after the sides were level at 19-all at half-time.

As a reward for their victory, the Lions will face the Crusaders in the final next Saturday in Christchurch after the eighth-time champions easily accounted for the Hurricanes 30-12 earlier in the day in their all-New Zealand semi-final.



Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

The final will be the third consecutive showpiece clash for the Lions - and a repeat of last year's final which the Crusaders won 25-17.

The Lions scored six tries through flank Kwagga Smith (2), hooker Malcolm Marx (2), wing Aphiwe Dyantyi and replacement Courtnall Skosan. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies was on target with four conversions and two penalties.

The Waratahs, who led 14-0 after just nine minutes, scored four tries through flank Ned Hanigan, prop Tom Robertson, fullback Israel Folau and replacement back Jake Gordon. Flyhalf Bernard Foley added three conversions and a penalty.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Lourens Erasmus, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van



Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Courtnall Skosan, 23 Howard Mnisi

Waratahs



15 Israel Folau, 14 Alex Newsome, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Bernard Foley (captain), 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Will Miller, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Jed Holloway, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson

Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Paddy Ryan, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Brad Wilkin, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Cam Clark