Officials confirmed for Super Rugby semi-finals

Cape Town - The match officials for this weekend's Super Rugby semi-finals have been confirmed.



New Zealand's Mike Fraser will referee the Jaguares' semi-final against the Brumbies in Buenos Aires, with the match scheduled for 01:05 (SA time) on Saturday.

Fraser will be assisted by compatriot Glen Jackson and Argentina's Federico Anselmi, with local official Santiago Borsani the television match official (TMO).

For the other semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes in Christchurch, Australia's Nic Berry has been named as referee.



Berry will be assisted by South Africa's Jaco Peyper and New Zealand's Paul Williams, with Ben Skeen the TMO.

The game kicks off at 09:35 (SA time).