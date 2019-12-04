NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Odendaal to lead Bulls in Super Rugby 2020

    2019-12-04 07:28

    Cape Town - Centre Burger Odendaal will be the Bulls' captain during next year's Super Rugby competition, with prop Trevor Nyakane serving as vice-captain.

    This was confirmed by the Pretoria franchise at their annual awards ceremony in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

    Odendaal, who has played for the Bulls since 2013, also won the Super Rugby Back of the Year award.

    The 26-year-old takes over the captain's armband from Handre Pollard, who led the Bulls for most of the 2019 Super Rugby season in the injury-enforced absence of Lood de Jager.

    Pollard, who was named Bulls Player of of the Year, has left the team to play for Montpellier in France.

    The Bulls open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign away against the Sharks in Durban on January 31.

    Bulls awards winners for 2019:

    U19 Player of the Year: Richard Kriel

    U21 Forward of the Year: Hanru Sirgel

    U21 Back of the Year: Wian van Niekerk

    U21 Player of the Year: Muller Uys

    SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year: Ruan Nortje

    Currie Cup Player of the Year: Tim Agaba

    Super Rugby Forward of the Year: Trevor Nyakane

    Super Rugby Back of the Year: Burger Odendaal

    Super Rugby Player of the Year: Duane Vermeulen

    BBCo Employee of the Year: Collen Khoza

    Forever Faster Award: Cornal Hendricks 

    ISUZU Award: Lizo Gqoboka

    AFGRI Award: Simphiwe Matanzima

    Player of the Year: Handre Pollard

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

