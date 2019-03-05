NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Odendaal remains sidelined for Bulls in Sharks clash

    2019-03-05 08:05

    Cape Town - The Bulls go into Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus with centre Burger Odendaal still sidelined.

    The big news out of Pretoria on Monday was obviously that skipper Lood de Jager has been ruled out for the season, but there are still one or two other minor injury issues for coach Pote Human to consider. 

    Odendaal missed last weekend's clash against the Lions with a chest injury and while it had been hoped that he would be back for the Sharks, he requires more treatment. 

    The Bulls have a bye after the Sharks game, which would allow Odendaal to return to the side for their fixture against the Chiefs at Loftus on March 23. 

    Johnny Kotze, meanwhile, continues his recovery from meningitis and is also expected to return after the bye week while both Jaco Visagie (ankle) and Travis Ismaiel (shoulder) are both training in selected sessions but will also only be available after the bye week. 

    Saturday's match against the Sharks kicks off at 17:15.

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 3 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.
