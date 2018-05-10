Nyakane back as Bulls name team to face Sharks

Pretoria - Bulls coach John Mitchell has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 17:15).

Mitchell has made a few changes to the team that lost 29-17 to the Stormers at Newlands last weekend.

Up front, Trevor Nyakane is fit again and replaces Conraad van Vuuren at tighthead prop.

Roelof Smit is back in the No 6 jersey, with Marco van Staden moving to No 8 in place of Thembelani Bholi, who drops down to the bench.

In the backline, Ivan van Zyl replaces Andre Warner at scrumhalf, with the latter dropping to the bench.

Travis Ismaiel also starts at right wing, with Johnny Kotze moving to the left and Divan Rossouw earning a spot among the substitutes.



Teams:

Bulls



15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Jason Jenkins, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk/Nqoba Mxoli, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw



Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo