NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Nyakane back as Bulls name team to face Sharks

    2018-05-10 12:05

    Pretoria - Bulls coach John Mitchell has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 17:15).

    Mitchell has made a few changes to the team that lost 29-17 to the Stormers at Newlands last weekend.

    Up front, Trevor Nyakane is fit again and replaces Conraad van Vuuren at tighthead prop.

    Roelof Smit is back in the No 6 jersey, with Marco van Staden moving to No 8 in place of Thembelani Bholi, who drops down to the bench.

    In the backline, Ivan van Zyl replaces Andre Warner at scrumhalf, with the latter dropping to the bench.

    Travis Ismaiel also starts at right wing, with Johnny Kotze moving to the left and Divan Rossouw earning a spot among the substitutes.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Jason Jenkins, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk/Nqoba Mxoli, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lions shake up pack for Highlanders
    Charlie Ngatai leads Chiefs at...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Sharks duo set for Super Rugby...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 11 May 2018
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    Saturday, 12 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Reds, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:15
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, AMI Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Lions, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 18 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Reds, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     