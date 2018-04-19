NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Notshe steps in for Stormers

    2018-04-19

    Cape Town - Sikhumbuzo Notshe will make his first start of the season for the Stormers against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

    The 24-year-old will be at No 8 in the only change to the Stormers forward pack for the coastal Super Rugby derby.

    There are two changes to the backline with Craig Barry starting on the wing and Dillyn Leyds shifting to fullback, while a fit-again Dewaldt Duvenage replaces the injured Jano Vermaak at scrumhalf.

    Utility back JJ Engelbrecht also returns from injury to take his place among the replacements.

    Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that after a much-needed bye, his team are determined to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

    "The break was good for the squad from both a mental and physical perspective and we returned refreshed this week, ready to take on the second half of the campaign.

    "It is great to have some players returning from injury and it has been a good week of training so we are looking forward to the weekend," he said.

    Kick-off on Saturday at Kings Park is at 17:15.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Juan Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Screuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Craig Barry, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Kobus van Dyk, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Paul de Wet, 22 SP Marais, 23 JJ Engelbrecht.

