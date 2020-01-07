NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Notshe on move to Sharks: 'I want more game time'

    2020-01-07 14:21

    Kamva Somdyala - News24

    Cape Town - In their nine-day spending spree last year, the Sharks revealed their hand at the type of assault they are looking to engage in in this year's Super Rugby campaign - an assault that will no doubt please Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who joined from the Stormers.

    Notshe - think his explosive runs, coupled with that sleek step that makes a mockery of opposition defences - makes it easy to conclude that he doesn't give a damn about his body.

    And in joining the Sharks' ranks, Notshe is comfortable to broach the subject of his move, which was concluded in September 2019.

    "I want to get more game time," Notshe opens up ... "I want to spend more time on the rugby field."

    The 26-year-old, who has represented Western Province from under-13 Craven Week to under-18 and then through to the Vodacom Cup, Currie Cup and then the Stormers, reveals that when the opportunity to join the Sharks came, he could not ignore it.

    "It's an opportunity (to play for the Sharks) that I'm really looking forward to."

    Notshe has just concluded an 11-week pre-season with his new franchise when Sport24 chats with him, and barring the heat which has brought on a tan, he's taken it all in his stride.

    "I'm settling in quite nicely ... what's been great about pre-season is how the guys are learning: how we're able to take what we've been given by the coaches and replicate it on the training pitch."

    On a personal level, Notshe is "excited" about the prospects of his new career at the Sharks.

    "It's a new environment and it brings a challenge, but, it's exciting and during pre-season I've been looking forward to being in the new environment."

    An environment Notshe hopes will get the best out of him and earn his peers' respect on the field.

    The Sharks kick-off their Super Rugby campaign with a home game against the Bulls on January 31.

    Kick-off is at 19:10.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby: SA conference to lack SA...
    Ex-Bok loosie closes in on deal at...
    Super Rugby: Hooker exodus alarm...
    Wildfires force Brumbies to move...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     