Notshe on move to Sharks: 'I want more game time'

Cape Town - In their nine-day spending spree last year, the Sharks revealed their hand at the type of assault they are looking to engage in in this year's Super Rugby campaign - an assault that will no doubt please Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who joined from the Stormers.

Notshe - think his explosive runs, coupled with that sleek step that makes a mockery of opposition defences - makes it easy to conclude that he doesn't give a damn about his body.

And in joining the Sharks' ranks, Notshe is comfortable to broach the subject of his move, which was concluded in September 2019.



"I want to get more game time," Notshe opens up ... "I want to spend more time on the rugby field."

The 26-year-old, who has represented Western Province from under-13 Craven Week to under-18 and then through to the Vodacom Cup, Currie Cup and then the Stormers, reveals that when the opportunity to join the Sharks came, he could not ignore it.



"It's an opportunity (to play for the Sharks) that I'm really looking forward to."

Notshe has just concluded an 11-week pre-season with his new franchise when Sport24 chats with him, and barring the heat which has brought on a tan, he's taken it all in his stride.



"I'm settling in quite nicely ... what's been great about pre-season is how the guys are learning: how we're able to take what we've been given by the coaches and replicate it on the training pitch."

On a personal level, Notshe is "excited" about the prospects of his new career at the Sharks.



"It's a new environment and it brings a challenge, but, it's exciting and during pre-season I've been looking forward to being in the new environment."

An environment Notshe hopes will get the best out of him and earn his peers' respect on the field.



The Sharks kick-off their Super Rugby campaign with a home game against the Bulls on January 31.



Kick-off is at 19:10.



