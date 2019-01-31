NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Notshe fired up to impress Bok coach

    2019-01-31 08:44

    Cape Town - Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe is eager to impress Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus in this this year's Super Ruby competition.

    "The national coach told us a few weeks ago that you first have to play well for your franchise to be considered for the national team," Notshe told Netwerk24.

    Notshe played six Tests for the Springboks last year but knows a spot in this year’s Rugby World Cup squad is not a certainty.

    "Rassie was honest from the start. After playing under him last year, I can say that honesty is one of the pillars (of his coaching philosophy). He made it clear that good performances in Super Rugby hold the key to a spot in the national team."

    Notshe will also face stiff competition from the burly Juarno Augustus for the Stormers No 8 jersey.   

    The 21-year-old Augustus was impressive for Western Province in last year's Currie Cup competition.

    The Stormers face the Bull in a pre-season friendly at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (February 3) and also tackle Boland in Wellington next Friday (February 8).

    They open their Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, February 16.

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 February 2019
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 16 February 2019
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

