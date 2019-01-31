Notshe fired up to impress Bok coach

Cape Town - Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe is eager to impress Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus in this this year's Super Ruby competition.

"The national coach told us a few weeks ago that you first have to play well for your franchise to be considered for the national team," Notshe told Netwerk24.

Notshe played six Tests for the Springboks last year but knows a spot in this year’s Rugby World Cup squad is not a certainty.

"Rassie was honest from the start. After playing under him last year, I can say that honesty is one of the pillars (of his coaching philosophy). He made it clear that good performances in Super Rugby hold the key to a spot in the national team."

Notshe will also face stiff competition from the burly Juarno Augustus for the Stormers No 8 jersey.

The 21-year-old Augustus was impressive for Western Province in last year's Currie Cup competition.

The Stormers face the Bull in a pre-season friendly at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (February 3) and also tackle Boland in Wellington next Friday (February 8).

They open their Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, February 16.