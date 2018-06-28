Nkosi 'feels nothing' about duel with Bok partner

Cape Town - One of the most intriguing battles in Saturday's Super Rugby clash between the Lions and the Sharks in Durban will come out wide, where wings S'bu Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi are set to lock horns.

Both players made their Springbok debuts against England this month, playing in all three Tests as the Boks emerged as 2-1 series winners.

In addition, both were impressive, and they have emerged as the frontrunners to play at wing in this year's Rugby Championship: Nkosi in the No 14 jersey and Dyantyi in No 11.

Nkosi spoke this week of how much he took from his Springbok experience, but now the focus returns to Super Rugby where the Sharks are fighting for their lives in an effort to make the playoffs.

A win at home against the 2016 and 2017 runners-ups on Saturday is a must, and Nkosi has no time to get caught up in the romance of going one-on-one with his Springbok partner.

"I feel nothing," Nkosi said bluntly.

"This is business. When we get on the field it's my franchise against yours ... we put friendship aside.

"It's game on, especially if you're passionate about your franchise and union and you want the best for them.

"You leave the friendship and laughter for later on. We'll have a good laugh afterward."

The Lions have not lost to a South African team in Super Rugby since 2015, but Nkosi said that was not something that had come up in the pre-match talk.

"It's not something that we've thought about. Maybe deep down inside we know that the Lions have not lost for a while," he said.

"We do go in with a lot of motivation. We have played with and against some of them, so there is a point to prove.

"It's a big South African derby and I don't think it's one that will simmer down any time soon."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.