Nkosi eyeing '100-cap' future with Springboks
2018-06-28 09:47
Cape
Town - He has only just started his international career, but already wing S'bu Nkosi is
eyeing big things with the Springboks.
The 22-year-old Sharks flier
played all three matches of the recently-completed Test series win over England
and gave a good account of himself along the way.
Nkosi was particularly impressive
in his debut, where he scored two tries is South Africa's stunning Ellis Park
comeback where they won 42-39.
"Now, looking back, it was
memorable," Nkosi said in Durban on Wednesday.
"I didn't have a chance to
do any reflecting on the happenings at the time because you just want to
perform at your highest standard. But sitting at home thinking back now, it was
a good time.
"There is no time to reflect
too much, because it's back to Super Rugby."
Nkosi is back with the Sharks and
preparing for a massive clash against the Lions in Durban on Saturday.
The Sharks are only just hanging
on in the playoff race and cannot afford another slip-up, but in Nkosi they
have a player who has learnt a lot in his last month with the Boks.
"As a rugby player I have
grown a lot having been coached by different coaches," he said.
"I've grown skill-wise where
they worked a lot on us, I've grown in conditioning with a lot of
high-intensity training and as a person I've grown because I was around strong
men and leaders who are good examples of how I need to conduct myself in a team
environment."
Reflecting on his debut, Nkosi
was profound.
"I'm a bit hard on myself so
I do see things from my debut that I could have done better," he said.
"I'm not completely happy,
but I am happy about it. I don't want to put too much emphasis on the debut that
I had because I want my 100th game for the Boks to be even better than my debut
was.
"The level of
professionalism, the quality of the players around me ... it was definitely a
good taste to have and a taste I would like to have a lot more often."