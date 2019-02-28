NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Nkosi boost for unchanged, unbeaten Sharks

    2019-02-28 11:28

    Cape Town - The Sharks have announced an unchanged starting line-up for the third time in a row for their Super Rugby clash against the Stormers in Durban on Saturday. 

    There had been some concern after S'bu Nkosi was stretchered from the field in last week’s win over the Blues, but it was more precautionary and the dreadlocked speedster has suffered no ill effects as he takes his position on the wing.

    The Sharks have won both of their matches in 2019 - against the Sunwolves and the Blues - with bonus points so far to sit top of the overall log. 

    The Stormers, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a 19-17 win over the Lions at Newlands having lost 40-3 to the Bulls at Loftus in week one. 

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Stormers

    TBA

    Read More On:  sharks super rugby durban rugby

