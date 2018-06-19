NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Nick & Naas WON'T be back on air this weekend

    2018-06-19 16:53

    Cape Town - Nick Mallett and Naas Botha will be back in the SuperSport studios soon, but it will not be this weekend.

    READ: The full Ashwin Willemse studio walk-off report

    That much was confirmed by SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane after he revealed on Tuesday that an independent review had cleared Mallett and Botha of any racial wrongdoing in the now infamous scenes that transpired on air with Ashwin Willemse on May 19. 

    The report explained that Willemse had not been part of the investigation whatsoever and that both Mallett and Botha were due to resume their roles as SuperSport analysts "soon". 

    That would not happen this weekend, though, with the broadcast roster for the third Test between the Springboks and England at Newlands already confirmed. 

    It suggests that both Mallett and Botha could make their comebacks when Super Rugby resumes on June 30. 

    Willemse, meanwhile, has been told that he will still have a SuperSport future if he wants one. 

    The broadcaster also announced that there would be changes taking place in the way they operate. 

    These changes would include having different analysts of different races on 'touch-screen' duty as well as facilitating open reviews following every broadcast where employees could air their views. 

    All of Willemse, Botha, Mallett and anchor Motshidisi Mohono will be offered counselling while the report will also be sent to the SA Human Rights Commission. 

