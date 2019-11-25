New Sharks coach wants Bosch at flyhalf

Durban - Sharks coach Sean Everitt has sent out a strong message about how he views Curwin Bosch's role in the team in the next Super Rugby season.

While previously Bosch has been used both at flyhalf and fullback by the Durban franchise, Everitt told SuperSport.com that those days are over, at least for as long as he is in charge.

Bosch will wear the No 10 jersey when he is fit to do so, and will not move back to the last line of defence regardless of what happens at fullback.

The Sharks have lost Rhyno Smith to the Cheetahs, one of the many players to have committed to elsewhere before the change of Sharks coach from Robert du Preez to Everitt was announced last July. But the Sharks still have Aphelele Fassi, who has made a good fist of fullback when asked to start there and who will be a year further in his development in 2020. But even if he is injured, Everitt won't ask Bosch to step in.