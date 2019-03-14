NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    New lock recruit eager to make mark at Lions

    2019-03-14 08:45

    Johannesburg - Wilhelm van der Sluys has bucked a trend of South African players heading north to Europe to reap greater financial rewards.

    The 27-year-old second row forward quit English Premiership club Exeter Chiefs to join the Johannesburg-based Lions for the rest of the Super Rugby season.

    Lock has become a problem area for the runners-up in the past three seasons with Franco Mostert moving to England, Andries Ferreira to New Zealand and Marvin Orie and Lourens Erasmus injured.

    "The Lions play an attractive brand of rugby and I hope to settle quickly into their systems," said Van der Sluys after his first training session.

    After a two wins, two defeats start to the season, the Lions host in-form Australia conference leaders the Melbourne Rebels at Ellis Park on Saturday.

    Kick-off is at 15:05, with both team line-ups to be announced later on Thursday.

    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 19:10
    Saturday, 16 March 2019
    • Sunwolves v Reds, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 06:15
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Lions v Rebels, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Friday, 22 March 2019
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    Results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Stormers
    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition: ”
