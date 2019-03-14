New lock recruit eager to make mark at Lions

Johannesburg - Wilhelm van der Sluys has bucked a trend of South African players heading north to Europe to reap greater financial rewards.

The 27-year-old second row forward quit English Premiership club Exeter Chiefs to join the Johannesburg-based Lions for the rest of the Super Rugby season.

Lock has become a problem area for the runners-up in the past three seasons with Franco Mostert moving to England, Andries Ferreira to New Zealand and Marvin Orie and Lourens Erasmus injured.

"The Lions play an attractive brand of rugby and I hope to settle quickly into their systems," said Van der Sluys after his first training session.

After a two wins, two defeats start to the season, the Lions host in-form Australia conference leaders the Melbourne Rebels at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:05, with both team line-ups to be announced later on Thursday.