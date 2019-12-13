New Lions recruit hits out at former employers, the Bulls

Cape Town - New Lions recruit Roelof Smit has taken a swipe at his former team, the Bulls.

The 26-year-old flank, who toured with the Springboks on their year-end tour to Europe in 2016, told Netwerk24 that he felt the Bulls did not offer him enough support.

"I feel they didn't treat me well. Yes, I did struggle with a few injuries but it felt as though the Bulls turned their back on me and simply did not want to give me any game time."

The former Junior Springbok added that the Lions have made him feel at home.

"It feels as though I've been here for three years already. Things are done differently here at the Lions. Here we work hard at all levels... spiritually, physically and whatever level there is.

"There was no communication at the Bulls and I felt as if I was in the dark there. I was just eager to play again this year after my comeback, but it was not to be..."

Smit grew up in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape and represented Border at the Craven Week in 2010, before being lured to Pretoria where he played for the Blue Bulls in the 2011 Craven Week.

In 2012, he played for the Blue Bulls under-19 team and made his senior debut the following year.

He also played for the Junior Springboks in the 2013 Junior World Championship.

He did not play a Test for the Springboks on their 2016 year-end tour, but played against the Barbarians at Wembley Stadium where he scored a try in the 31-all draw.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert