    Neck scare for Sharks' Du Preez

    2018-07-09 11:10

    Cape Town - The Sharks are fretting over the availability of Springbok loose forward Dan du Preez ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Jaguares in Durban.

    Du Preez suffered a neck injury in this past weekend’s 27-16 loss to the Stormers at Newlands.

    He was rushed to hospital and underwent scans, with his father and Sharks coach Robert missing the post-game press conference to assist his son.

    The Sharks will shed more light on the severity of the injury later on Monday, but it appears as though Du Preez will miss this Saturday's encounter.

    Du Preez’s twin brother Jean-Luc missed the trip to Cape Town due to and MCL sprain and is also not expected to be available this weekend.

    Other injury concerns for the Sharks are wing S’bu Nkosi, who left the field against the Stormers due to an ankle injury, and prop Thomas du Toit, who suffered a bump to the shoulder.

    Despite the loss at Newlands, the Sharks are still in the running for a spot in the playoffs, but need the Highlanders to beat the Rebels in Dunedin on Saturday (07:15 SA time).

    If that proves to be the case, then a victory over the Jaguares at Kings Park will be enough for the Sharks to sneak into the playoffs.

    Kick-off in Durban is at 17:15.

