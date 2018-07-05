Naas Botha to return to SuperSport studio

Cape Town - Naas Botha will this weekend make his return to the SuperSport studio for the first time since the Ashwin Willemse incident on May 19.

None of Botha, Willemse or Nick Mallett have appeared in studio since the infamous incident that saw Willemse walk off a live Super Rugby production.

The former Springbok wing claimed that he had been "undermined" and "patronised" by Botha and Mallett.

An investigation that followed found no racial background to the incident, but Willemse maintains that there was racism involved and he has taken the matter to the Equality Court.

SuperSport has since said that all three analysts remain contracted. On Saturday, Botha will make his return to the studio.

According to Netwerk24, Botha will be joined by Gcobani Bobo, Breyton Paulse and Robbie Kempson in discussing the Bulls v Jaguares match and then the Stormers v Sharks match.

SuperSport confirmed the report when contacted by Sport24.

Xola Ntshingisa will serve as the anchor.

The report adds that there is no sign of when Mallett and Willemse will return to the studio.

Ntshingisa and Bobo, meanwhile, were part of the 'SuperSport Four' - the others were Owen Nkumane and Kaunda Ntunja - that penned a letter to the broadcaster following the Willemse incident, expressing some of their own concerns over how the company was run

That issue has since been resolved.