    Multichoice CEO promises 'appropriate action' in Willemse drama

    2018-05-21 10:10

    Cape Town - Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela has promised "appropriate action" after an investigation into the Ashwin Willemse SuperSport walkout drama is completed.

    In an incident that rocked South African rugby, Willemse walked off the SuperSport set during a live broadcast on Saturday, accusing fellow analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of patronising him. 

    SuperSport have acknowledged the incident and are launching an investigation, and Mawela said on Monday that they would deal with the outcome.

    "SuperSport has taken note of the strong public sentiment and we take this matter seriously. Whatever the findings, appropriate action will be taken to remedy the situation," Mawela said in a SuperSport statement. 

    SuperSport have also acknowledged the comments from SA Minister of Sport Thokozile Xasa in which she called for Mallett and Botha to be suspended

    The broadcaster has confirmed that it will engage with the minister's office on the issue. 

    "Prejudice of any sort will not be tolerated by SuperSport," the statement concluded. 

