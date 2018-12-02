Muir wanted Bosch, not Du Preez, at No 10 for Sharks

Cape Town - Dick Muir's contract with the Sharks has come to an end.

The former Springbok centre served as an attacking consultant in 2018, but this week the Sharks announced that he would not be part of the plans moving forward and that David Williams would be coming in for the start of Super Rugby 2019.

Now, it has come out that Muir and head coach Robert du Preez may not have seen eye-to-eye last year.

According to a report in Afrikaans newspaper Rapport on Sunday, Muir wanted Curwin Bosch to be backed at flyhalf over Du Preez's son, Robert du Preez Jnr.

Du Preez, though, would not budge and backed Du Preez Jnr at No 10 throughout the 2018 Super Rugby and Currie Cup seasons.

Bosch was instead backed at fullback, which is understood to have frustrated Muir as his job was to turn the Sharks into an attacking outfit.

The Sharks went on to win the Currie Cup in 2018, beating Western Province in the tournament final at Newlands with Bosch at fullback and Du Preez Jnr at flyhalf.