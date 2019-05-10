NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Mo'unga stars as Crusaders outclass Bulls

    2019-05-10 21:05

    Cape Town - The Crusaders have comprehensively outplayed the Bulls in their Super Rugby encounter at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday evening.

    As it happened: Bulls v Crusaders

    The Crusaders won 45-13 after leading 26-6 at half-time.

    Sevu Reece picked up a hat-trick while Richie Mo'unga grabbed a brace and there were further tries from Mitchell Dunshea and Scott Barrett.

    In reply the Bulls' only try came via Burger Odendaal while Handre Pollard kicked eight points as they missed the chance to move clear in South Africa's Conference.

    It was a first period to forget for the Bulls as they trailed 26-6 after the Crusaders ran in four tries in a one-sided opening 40 minutes.

    The early signs were positive for the visitors as they went through the phases and were making metres at will, with the first score looming.

    That came on 14 minutes when George Bridge's chip over the top evaded Pollard and in turn landed into Mo'unga's arms for a simple run-in.

    Pollard did strike back four minutes later when Jordan Taufua was caught offside at a ruck, the Bulls and Bok flyhalf adding three points.

    However, Mo'unga was on song in the opening quarter and crossed again on 22 minutes, slipping RG Snyman and then Pollard for a second try.

    Despite Pollard making it 14-6 with his second penalty of the evening, the Crusaders would cross again soon after, Bridge and centre Jack Goodhue involved before second-row Dunshea showed decent pace and power to go over on the left wing. That try moved the Crusaders 19-6 up.

    They still had time for one further crossing before the break as space for Kieran Read on the right set up Reece for a concerning try from the Bulls point of view. For the Crusaders, they would have been pleased with their efforts, having that bonus-point buffer in their pocket.

    Unsurprisingly the procession continued early in the second-half as Reece raced over seven minutes in, with the advantage up to 27 points. That prompted the Crusaders to ring the changes although one was a concerning alteration, an injured Joe Moody being helped from the field.

    The Bulls supporters did have something to cheer on 54 minutes when a sustained spell of possession led to Odendaal diving over for 33-13.

    But their joy was shortlived as Reece's hat-trick was complete on 66 minutes, with Mo'unga's cross-kick finding his wing for a 40-13 lead.

    There was more to come too from the New Zealanders as Barrett powered his way over the whitewash to wrap up an emphatic 45-13 away victory.

    Next week the Bulls fly to Melbourne to take on the Rebels (Friday, May 17 - 11:45 SA time) while the Crusaders travel down to Cape Town where they will face the Stormers at Newlands (Saturday, May 18 - 17:15 SA time).

    Scorers:

    Bulls

    Try: Burger Odendaal

    Conversion: Handre Pollard

    Penalties: Pollard (2)

    Crusaders

    Tries: Richie Mo'unga (2), Mitchell Dunshea, Sevu Reece (3), Scott Barrett

    Conversions: Mo'unga (5)

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty (captain), 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Mitchell Dunshea, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Harry Allan, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 13
    As it happened: Bulls v Crusaders
    Rebels overpower Reds to stay top of...
    As it happened: Rebels 30-24 Reds

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Highlanders v Jaguares, Forsyth Barr Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Sharks, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 08:05
    Friday, 17 May 2019
    • Hurricanes v Jaguares, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Bulls, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 12 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     