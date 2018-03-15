NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Mostert leads Lions, Rohan on wing

    2018-03-15 12:49

    Cape Town - Franco Mostert will lead the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday when they host the Sunwolves in their Super Rugby clash while Warren Whiteley is sidelined. 

    Whiteley sustained a grade II PCL injury in the match against the Blues last weekend and will be out for up to four weeks. 

    Mostert will again don the No 7 jumper in his 69th Super Rugby match. 

    In other changes Dylan Smith and Jacobie Adriaanse get a start in the front row while Lourens Erasmus will partner with Marvin Orie at lock.

    Kwagga Smith starts in the No 6 flank position and Len Massyn will pack down at No 8.

    In the backline, Harold Vorster returns to the midfield which sees Rohan Janse van Rensburg move out to wing.

    The changes are rotational and will give some senior players a rest ahead of the trip to Argentina next week where they will face the Jaguares.

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Franco Mostert (captain), 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Shaun Reynolds

    Sunwolves

    15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Lomano Lemeki, 13 William Tupou, 12 Michael Little, 11 Hosea Saumaki, 10 Harumichi Tatekawa, 9 Yutaka Nagare, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Lappies Labuschagne, 6 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 5 Wimpie van der Walt, 4 Kazuki Himeno, 3 Koo Ji-won, 2 Yusuke Niwai, 1 Craig Millar

    Substitutes: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Shintaro Ishihara, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Grant Hattingh, 20 Willie Britz, 21 Keisuke Uchida, 22 Ryoto Nakamura, 23 Ryuji Noguchi

